Trump Promotes Crypto Meme with Thinner Younger Image of Himself, “I Love $Trump!!”

On Friday night, two days after a horrific fatal in-flight collision between a U.S. Army helicopter and a commercial airliner above the Potomac River, a medical plane carrying six people — including a pediatric patient and her mother — crashed in Northern Philadelphia. All six people on the aircraft and at least one person on the ground were killed.

Attempting to draw attention to what he characterizes as President Donald Trump’s distorted priorities, Democratic political pundit Brian Tyler Cohen shared an ad Trump posted Friday night at 7:35 pm ET on his TruthSocial account — after the Philadelphia crash.

The ad featured a rendering of Trump looking notably thinner and younger that he does at present, an image accompanied by the words ‘Fight, Fight, Fight.’ The ad promotes the website for “the only official Trump meme,” where MAGA supporters can buy and trade Trump-themed crypto assets on the blockchain network Solana.

Note: The Trump memes website says it “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.”

Cohen wrote of Trump’s ad: “Don’t worry everyone; Trump’s paying close attention to the 2nd plane crash, as evidence by his latest post.” The plane crashed at approximately 6:10 pm ET.

Note: Two hours after the $Trump ad post, the President wrote: “So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all.”

Note: The Get Trump Memes website lists two entities as owners of a collective 80% of $TRUMP’s supply: CIC Digital LLC, an affiliate of the Trump Organization, and Fight Fight Fight LLC, a recently incorporated business whose ownership is unclear – without declaring the split between CIC Digital and Fight Fight Fight.