Ron Paul, 89, Reacts To Elon Musk’s Idea To Put Him In Charge Of The Federal Reserve, “Go Slow, Don’t Get Too Excited”

by in Daily Edition | February 10, 2025

Ron Paul, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Human ReAction podcaster Liam McCollum wrote Saturday on X: “DOGE and Elon Musk should let Ron Paul lead a Federal Reserve audit team.” Musk, he world’s richest man and DOGE chief, replied: “Good idea.”

MAGA congressman Mike Lee (R-UT) jumped on the Ron Paul train and asked his constituents: “Raise your hand if you’d like to see Ron Paul as Federal Reserve chairman.”

Musk replied to Lee’s post, too: “That would be amazing” with a star-eyed emoji.

Note: Paul, father of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), wrote the 2009 book End the Fed which critiques the U.S. Federal Reserve System and advocates for its abolition. The senior Paul has argued that the Federal Reserve is “unconstitutional, economically harmful, and a threat to individual liberty.

The 89-year-old former Texas congressman and three-time presidential candidate – he ran once as a Libertarian in 1988, twice as a Republican in 2008 and 2012 — is addressing the proposal on his podcast, The Liberty Report, today, too.

As seen below with what appears to be a AI-generated image of Paul sitting with Musk, Paul is promoting the episode with the title, ‘How Would Ron Paul Audit The Fed?’

Paul said his first reaction to the idea — which he read on X — was “Go slow, think about this, don’t get too excited about it because I know the ups and downs of all of this.” He added, “My efforts would be slow motion.”