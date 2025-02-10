JFK Grandson Urges Dems to Follow Trump’s Lead, “Make It So Extreme”

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki is launching a new podcast, The Blueprint, where she “sits down with voices old and new to map a path forward” after the 2024 election.

On the first episode, Psaki interviews Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s son Jack Schlossberg, who is known for his controversial social media posts and his support of the Democratic Party. (Schlossberg is also known for his very vocal opposition to his uncle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., becoming U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.)

When asked about “what works” on social media platforms, Schlossberg said: “The internet is like a nuance destruction machine, and so, there’s no room for qualifying anything ever. Don’t waste your time.”

He added: “If you’re gonna tweet something out, make it so extreme that you can’t… that it’s completely… that’s what Trump does. It’s like a completely clear statement. Take it all the way. And that’s the only thing that really resonates only because everything else is too confusing otherwise.”

“And the other thing is you have to be controversial or unexpected. So you have to be very clear and very controversial in order to break through, I think. And conservatives are good at playing with that without getting in trouble. And I don’t know that we’ve come up with our own style of being funny and taking risks.”

Schlossberg, 32, commented on how Democrats “lost young men in this election” and blamed not the policies his party was promoting, but the fact that the party seems “so risk-averse” and “so cautious.” He added: “And I don’t think that in general young men find that as attractive as a more risk on, say whatever you want attitude.”

[Note: The Blueprint interview was conducted prior to Schlossberg’s deactivating his social media accounts last week.]

Phil Suarez, a MAGA Republican running for Congress in Texas “to unseat RINO Michael McCaul in TX -10,” replied with criticism of the new podcast (“The Blueprint: a how-to guide on defrauding the American People. Bonus episode: ‘I’ll get back to you'”). Suarez also commented on young male voters.

Gen-Z men will be the next generation of true patriots.



Suarez amplified the graph (above) showing 56 percent of men, ages 18-29 voted for Trump in the last election and added, “Gen-Z men will be the next generation of true patriots.” Note: New episodes of The Blueprint drop every Morning morning.