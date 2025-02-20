On Wednesday, President Donald Trump caused an international firestorm as he wrongly accused — or as the New York Times reports “flipped the script” and is “rewriting history” — Ukraine of starting the war with Russia.

(Trump was contradicted both by Republican lawmakers and liberal ones for his Kremlin-friendly position, which Sen. Bernie Sanders said marked an “extremely sad day in American history.”)

In a harangue heard round the world, Trump labeled Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator,” and claimed Zelensky had lost “half of the money we sent him.” (Half of $200 billion in aid the U.S. sent for Ukraine’s defense, Trump asserted, is ‘MISSING’.)

MAGA Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), a loud critic of Democrats, jumped into the conversation on X and wrote; “Sorry to interrupt the meltdown tantrums over DOGE, but to our colleagues on the other side of the aisle—do any of you have any idea where $100 billion in U.S. military aid went? Why is it missing? Anyone?”

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who identifies himself as a “Proud RINO” replied to Mace: “It’s not you [expletive] and you know that. The vast majority of aid didn’t go to Ukraine, it went to American producers to make weapons.”

Addressing the “DOGE meltdown” Mace mentions — that is, people objecting to Elon Musk’s severe budget cuts and austerity directives — Kinzinger wondered aloud how much Mace is contributing to the “savings” and “efficiency” that are DOGE’s purported mandate.

“How much of your 1.5 million budget and 18 staff,” he asked the Congresswoman, “are you cutting and letting go?”

In April 2022, Mace appeared on Ukrainian TV where she was greeted as a “friend of Ukraine.” Through a translator, Mace said U.S. and its allies needed to impose additional sanctions on Russia, saying that “we need to choke [Russian President] Vladimir Putin economically.”

Note: Kinzinger, a former lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air National Guard, has been a longstanding supporter of Ukraine.