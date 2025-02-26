Nancy Mace Responds to Pentagon Guantanamo Video, “Should Be In a Prison Cell”

The U.S. Department of Defense’s DOD Rapid Response account on X shared a video of a room at Guantanamo Bay furnished with three sets of metal bunk beds, a single bed, a refrigerator, a window unit air conditioner, and a ceiling fan. The account wrote: “Dear Legacy media that has been lying that illegal aliens are being held in ‘inhumane’ conditions.”

Dear Legacy media that has been lying that illegal aliens are being held in “inhumane” conditions.



Please refer to the TRUTH below⬇️

pic.twitter.com/dvPHRlEpaV — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) February 25, 2025

Note: The global human rights organization Refugees International condemned the use of Guantanamo to detain immigrants.

In a statement, Refugees International Director for the Americas and Europe Yael Schacher wrote: “The Trump administration’s use of military planes to send immigrants to detention at Guantanamo Bay epitomizes the administration’s gratuitously cruel, illegal, expensive, and burdensome approach to immigration policy.”

Schacher added: “Setting up an American gulag in the Caribbean in response to forced displacement in the Americas is a shameful low in U.S. history.”

MAGA-aligned U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) is amplifying the video on X with the caption: “Considering they broke the law and should be in a prison cell this seems pretty nice.”

Mace’s followers agree with her assessment of the room and claim “this is nicer than military training barracks” and “I’ve seen worse college dorms.”

Another commenter, who spent time in a prison, replied: “When I was in jail the closest thing we had to a refrigerator was the window edge. But it was considered contraband if you put your food up there for later. The illegal immigrants got it good in there.”

NPR reported on Tuesday that a number of the 170 Venezuelan men being held at Guantanamo Bay “allege mistreatment by soldiers who served as officers” and that “the U.S. government misled them about where they were going, and once in Guantánamo, they were not allowed to contact attorneys or family.”