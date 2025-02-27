Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi Slammed by Impatient MAGA Agitators, “I Want to See Arrests”

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem shared a Fox News clip from her first cabinet meeting with President Trump and wrote: “The President was very clear: if individuals illegally dox our ICE agents, they will be referred to @PamBondi and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The former South Dakota governor added: “We are locking down the border and sending illegal aliens back to where they came from. We won’t allow lawbreakers to stand in the way of protecting the American people.”

— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 27, 2025

Though it may come as a surprise to some reading the barrage of news about the record pace with which Trump has enacted parts of his agenda, some MAGA influencers say that’s not enough.

The MAGA influencer who goes by the moniker Gunther Eagleman replied to Secretary Noem: “Put people in prison! Start making examples out of them!” And Buzz Patterson, Ret. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and former carrier of the Nuke Football, replied: “I want to see arrests! ASAP!”

Put people in prison! Start making examples out of them! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 27, 2025

And the influencer going by the alias “Conservative Catholic” on X replied: “I would really like to see someone in handcuffs.”

Another MAGA supporter, impatient with Noem and Bondi, complained: “What’s the use in referring the cases to Bondi? She still hasn’t released the documents that were ordered by POTUS to be released.” (Trump’s new Attorney General Pam Bondi said she would release the “Epstein Files.”)

Note: Eagleman shared the video below which appears to be taken at the White House. The people in the video, described by MAGA Voice as “X journalists”, are holding white binders with the words “The Epstein Files: Phase I” and “Declassified” on the cover.