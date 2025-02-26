Florida GOP Chair Slams U.S. Congressman Protecting Medicaid, “We Are Laughing at You”

U.S. Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) is engaged in a heated exchange on X with Florida GOP Chair Evan Power in the aftermath of a rancorous congressional session that made headlines when the combative Frost tried in vain to counter a MAGA legislative majority determined to push President Donald Trump‘s agenda through the House.

During Tuesday’s Oversight and Government Reform Committee meeting on the GOP budget resolution, Frost objected to numerous proposed cuts to programs like Medicaid and to tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans. Objecting, Frost referred to Trump as “The Grifter in Chief” and DOGE leader Elon Musk as “President Musk,” and accused both billionaires of “openly using their public offices to enrich themselves.”

The hostilities became so intense that Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) threatened to have the House Sergeant of Arms forcibly remove Frost from the meeting. (Frost was barred from speaking.)

Chairman James Comer threatens to have the House Sergeant of Arms forcibly remove Rep. Maxwell Frost from the Oversight Committee after barring Frost from speaking because he called Donald Trump a grifter pic.twitter.com/6xYHBupXAE — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2025

Frost wrote to his constituents on X: “Some ‘moderate’ Republicans flipped & ended up supporting this evil budget resolution. They voted to cut Medicaid & services their constituents depend on. The budget fight isn’t over. But if you are represented by any of these people that voted yes.. make sure they hear from you.”

[The resolution passed by a 217-215 vote, with only one Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), voting nay. Massie claimed that — despite GOP claims to the contrary — the current resolution would continue to increase the deficit.]

Maxwell why are you opposed to cutting fraud? You are also opposed to massive tax cuts that would benefit your constituents, do better https://t.co/VQ9IqqLvKY — Evan Power (@EvanPower) February 26, 2025

Power, who also serves on the RNC, responded to Frost: “Maxwell why are you opposed to cutting fraud? You are also opposed to massive tax cuts that would benefit your constituents, do better.”

[The use of “fraud” — a word currently dominating discussions on X — as a political tool is discussed by the historian Timothy Snyder here.]

Frost answered Power: “I am opposed to cutting healthcare for the over 100,000 people who are on Medicaid in my district. I am also opposed to doing that to give billionaires a tax cut.”

I am opposed to cutting healthcare for the over 100,000 people who are on Medicaid in my district. I am also opposed to doing that to give billionaires a tax cut. https://t.co/lXBMcJENMQ — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) February 26, 2025

When Frost wrote: “These snowflakes are really pissed off about me saying President Musk and calling Trump the Grifter-in-Chief. I guess the truth can be tough for some people,” Power replied, “We are laughing at you,” with a clown emoji.

We are laughing at you 🤡 https://t.co/65xklJWlex — Evan Power (@EvanPower) February 26, 2025

Below is the full House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Business Meeting.