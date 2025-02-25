Chris Cuomo Defends AOC: “Going Petty and Personal Makes You the Dumb One”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made a TikTok video in which she complains about economic inequality in the United States while wearing a “Tax the Rich” sweatshirt.

In the video AOC said: “Shoutout to my fellows radicals in the United States who believe crazy things like having a full-time job should be enough for you to live” and that “we shouldn’t be under the thumb of a $7 minimum wage.”

She added, while pointing to the message on her sweatshirt, “Maybe we could tax the rich, so people who have helipads on their house or near their house [can] help chip in for black school districts that are perpetually underfunded.”

Self-described “ex-con deplorable” and “Ultra MAGA” internet personality Vince Langman responded to AOC’s video by writing: “Is there a dumber woman on planet Earth than AOC?”

Why attack her as dumb? Just counter her points. Going petty and personal makes you the dumb one. https://t.co/JxcTY7Qd11 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 24, 2025

NewsNation star Chris Cuomo replied to Langman and wrote: “Why attack her as dumb? Just counter her points. Going petty and personal makes you the dumb one.”

One Trump voter replied to Cuomo: “As a Trump voter I agree with you here @ChrisCuomo. I dislike some of the rhetoric I see from the far right especially because of the hypocrisy where we on the right haven’t been happy with how the left treats us. There is way too much hypocrisy in politics. Stop with the personal attacks and debate the issues/policy/commentary/behavior/outcomes.”

You are completely making things up. I am not even worth $1 million. Or a half million. I am one of the lowest net worth members of Congress, trade no individual stock, and take no outside income. These filings are public. I loathe corruption, and your lying is reprehensible. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2025

But that’s just one Trump voter: most responded to the video by claiming Ocasio-Cortez is a hypocrite as they contend she has a personal net worth in the millions of dollars. In February, AOC tried to debunk the MAGA message on X and wrote: “I’m not even worth half a million. I am one of the lowest net worth members of Congress, trade no individual stock, and take no outside income.”