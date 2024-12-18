Marjorie Taylor Greene Throws Trump Mailers in the Air Before DOGE Meeting

Two representatives from the nonprofit Social Security Works organization — one with a microphone, another with a camera — approached Congress members this week as the lawmakers entered the first meeting of the House DOGE Caucus.

[NOTE: The mission statement of Social Security Work is “to protect and expand Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid; lower drug prices; ensure economic justice for all; and guarantee health care as a human right—because everyone deserves to live in dignity.”]

In the hallway, one SSW rep asked members of the caucus to sign “a pledge to stand with President Trump against cuts to social security and Medicare.”

While campaigning Trump made promises to protect senior citizens and not to cut benefits from the vast entitlement programs which are now reportedly being considered for cuts by DOGE and its House Caucus.

As seen below, DOGE Caucus member Rep. Greg Lopez (R-CO) said he believes “at the end of the day, there will be some cuts.”

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was approached with what the reps purport to be copies of a Trump campaign mailer, she was asked to sign a pledge to stand with Trump’s campaign promise of not cutting social security and Medicare. Greene replied: “We all campaigned on protecting seniors, Social Security, you can’t lie about it.”

The Congresswoman then grabbed the alleged Trump campaign mailers from the SSW rep’s hands and threw them in the air, and said, “Yeah, this is your political agenda, and we don’t care.”

Greene reprimanded the SSW representatives for claiming to be nonpartisan and told them “You’re not media.” She claimed the recording of their exchange was for “Democrat ads to attack Republicans.”

[Note: Greene’s assertion contradicts DOGE co-chair Elon Musk, who has designated everyone on X as a member of the media.]

When pressed by the SSW rep to take the pledge to stand by Trump’s promise not to cut Social Security, Greene replied: “I don’t need to take a pledge because we’ve already done that all year long and guess what? The sad story for you is the American people elected Trump, his agenda, and Republicans to lead the country because you guys [expletive] so bad.”

Greene herself shared the video too and wrote: “Democrat PACs are lurking in the halls of Congress trying to do ‘gotcha’ interviews with Republicans. I wasn’t having it.”

Note: Social Security Works was founded with a generous grant from the left-leaning Atlantic Philanthropies and receives grants from foundations including George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.