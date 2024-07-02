Mitch McConnell Claimed Presidents “Not Immune” — SCOTUS Decision Unanticipated

When former President Donald Trump was impeached for a second time and escaped conviction by the Senate for his alleged role in the insurrection on January 6, 2021, powerful Republican Senator Mitch McConnell (KY) sought to reassure Americans that though Trump was spared by the Senate, he was not above the law.

In a statement that makes clear McConnell did not anticipate yesterday’s Supreme Court decision granting presidents immunity for “official acts” while in office, McConnell said that it was “extremely important” to understand the following:

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, as an ordinary citizen…Didn’t get away with anything yet. Yet. We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one.”

McConnell’s emphasis on “everything he did” while in office makes no distinction between official and unofficial acts, while sparing no president from liability for actions taken during a presidency.

McConnell voted to acquit Trump, despite finding him “morally responsible” for January 6, in part based on the idea that Trump could be held to account through other judicial avenues.