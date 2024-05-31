MAGA Congressman Compares Trump To Julius Caesar

Former President Donald Trump held a press conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan after a jury found him guilty on 34 felony counts.

Prior to the press conference, MAGA loyalist and U.S. Representative Wesley Hunt (R-TX) told Fox News viewers: “We’re going to hear a steady hand. We’re going to hear the voice of a father and a grandfather. We’re going to hear a voice of the future president of this country telling us it’s okay.”

GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt on Trump's news conference this morning: "We're going to hear a steady hand. We're going to hear the voice of a father and a grandfather. We're going to hear a voice of the future president telling us it's okay." pic.twitter.com/boIRzGjlzu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 31, 2024

Hunt added a written statement on X: “Today, the Biden Campaign and Democrats are celebrating President Trump’s ‘conviction.’ Let them. Because on November the 5th the voters of this country will be delivering their verdict.”

Hunt added a reference to Julius Caesar: “The Rubicon has been crossed, now we must do everything in our power to elect Trump.”

The phrase “crossing the Rubicon” is an idiom that means “passing a point of no return.” It comes from the crossing of the river Rubicon by Julius Caesar in early January 49 BC which precipitated Caesar’s civil war, and ultimately led to Caesar’s becoming dictator for life. It was a title he held until he was brutally murdered in a coup, stabbed to death by dozens of Roman senators.