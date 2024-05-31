Trump’s ‘Radical Left’ Jury? NYC Voters Say Otherwise

One of the most prominent elements of the MAGA narrative to disembowel the conviction on 34 felony counts of former President Donald Trump is that in a liberal city like New York, it was impossible for the defendant — who made his name there — to get a fair trial.

In service of this, MAGA adherents, including Trump himself, routinely referred to the jury as a “radical left” and “stacked” jury, despite the process for jury selection being the same as it is for all trials, including the ability of both the defendant and the prosecutor to reject certain jury candidates after questioning.

Trump's own DOJ charged Michael Cohen with bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign violations for paying Daniels and covering it up. He was found guilty of those crimes. So how is Cohen's crime legit in the eyes of Trump supporters but not Trump's involvement in the exact same crime? — Moira Millar (@MariaLlivia12) May 31, 2024

Trump advocate Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) contended that Trump had little chance of a fair trial in a city which drew its jury pool from “one of the most liberal areas in America,” a denigration by the Senator of the system which draws citizen jury pools from every demographic by design.

[Graham said, pillorying the case and cozying up to Trump: “A political hack prosecutor manufactured charges in one of the most liberal legal venues in the country. ️An obnoxious and biased judge who should have been disqualified conducted a trial in a way to ensure Donald Trump’s conviction. A jury pool that comes from one of the most liberal areas of America.”]

Yet certain facts defy the MAGA narrative and suggest the so-called “radical left” jury was drawn from a populace that is hardly allergic to Republicans. Two of the New York City’s last four mayors have been GOP candidates, and those two men (Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg) together won five out of the last eight mayoral elections in New York City. If New York City is portrayed in the media as a liberals-only club, the city’s actual voters often say otherwise.