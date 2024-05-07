Congressman Warns Marjorie Taylor Greene: Our Job Is To Get Trump Re-Elected

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) this week continues to threaten House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) with her motion to vacate. While Greene has the support of a few House Republicans including Reps. Thomas Massie (R-WV) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ), others including Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Troy Nehls (R-TX) do not support Greene’s efforts.

[Mace said of Greene’s motion: “She’s going to lose. I don’t know why she’s doing this because the votes aren’t there. She’s going to lose the motion to vacate. And I don’t know why she’s doing it.”]

As seen below outside the Capitol, Nehls — wearing a tie emblazoned with photos of former President Donald Trump — told the press that Greene’s motion wasn’t helping the main Republican agenda, which is Trump 2.0. “Everything we do in the House of Representatives should be in the best interest of getting Donald Trump re-elected,” Nehls said.” He waved his tie and said, “This guy right here.”

[Note: During President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union Address, Nehls wore a t-shirt featuring Donald Trump’s mug shot and the words “Never Surrender.”]

The group Republican Voters Against Trump responded to Nehls’s comments: “House Republicans have forgotten that they work for the American people, not Donald Trump.”

Note: The House Committee on Ethics in March announced that Nehls was the subject of an investigation. Nehls said it was related to his campaign’s finances and that “My campaign has complied with every Federal Election Commission (FEC) law, and my books are open.” The committee said it would announce how it will proceed by Friday, May 10.