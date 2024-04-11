News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor Voting for Dick Cheney

by in Daily Edition | April 11, 2024

Dick Cheney

Vice President Dick Cheney in Iraq, 2008 (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julianne Showalter), soldiersmediacenter, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

John Bolton, former Donald Trump‘s National Security Advisor (2018-2019) and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2005-2006) revealed on CNN last night that he voted for former Vice President Dick Cheney in the 2020 presidential election. Bolton said he will write-in Dick Cheney’s name on the ballot again this year.

When asked why, Bolton replied: “Because he was a principled Reaganite conservative and he still is. And age is no longer a factor in American presidential politics.” At 83, Cheney is older than Biden, 81, and Trump, 77.

Bolton said of Cheney: “I think he would do an immensely better job than Trump or Biden.”

[Note: Bolton served as a U.S. Assistant Attorney General for President Reagan from 1985 to 1989. In his 2020 White House memoir, The Room Where It Happened, Bolton said Trump was “unfit” for the presidency.]

Asked about former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), the former Vice President’s daughter, Bolton said, “I like Liz a lot and maybe some day she’ll get my write-in vote too but right now I’ll stick with her father.”

Bolton said of his big reveal, “I hope it sways the electorate and prevents both Trump and Biden from being a successful candidate. And if I could start a nationwide write-in campaign for Dick Cheney maybe I should do that.”

Note: In an ad supporting his daughter who led the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Dick Cheney said: “There has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”