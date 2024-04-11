Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor Voting for Dick Cheney

John Bolton, former Donald Trump‘s National Security Advisor (2018-2019) and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2005-2006) revealed on CNN last night that he voted for former Vice President Dick Cheney in the 2020 presidential election. Bolton said he will write-in Dick Cheney’s name on the ballot again this year.

When asked why, Bolton replied: “Because he was a principled Reaganite conservative and he still is. And age is no longer a factor in American presidential politics.” At 83, Cheney is older than Biden, 81, and Trump, 77.

Bolton said of Cheney: “I think he would do an immensely better job than Trump or Biden.”

[Note: Bolton served as a U.S. Assistant Attorney General for President Reagan from 1985 to 1989. In his 2020 White House memoir, The Room Where It Happened, Bolton said Trump was “unfit” for the presidency.]

John Bolton: “I might as well say it now: I voted for Dick Cheney [in 2020]. And I’ll vote for Dick Cheney again this November.” pic.twitter.com/RCJGpeJQBJ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 11, 2024

Asked about former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), the former Vice President’s daughter, Bolton said, “I like Liz a lot and maybe some day she’ll get my write-in vote too but right now I’ll stick with her father.”

Bolton said of his big reveal, “I hope it sways the electorate and prevents both Trump and Biden from being a successful candidate. And if I could start a nationwide write-in campaign for Dick Cheney maybe I should do that.”

Note: In an ad supporting his daughter who led the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Dick Cheney said: “There has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”