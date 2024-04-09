Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Rips His Position, “So Weak”

GOP presumptive presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump released a video this week to declare his stance on abortion — and his pass-the-buck approach disappointed many of his most ardent supporters.

After repeatedly taking credit for “killing Roe v. Wade” with his appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices, Trump asserted in his video that regarding abortion rights: “States should determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land.”

Conservative Christian pro-life politicians including Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and former Vice President Mike Pence have voiced their regret over Trump’s position. Pence called it “a slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans who voted for him in 2016 and 2020.”

I respectfully disagree with President Trump’s statement that abortion is a states’ rights issue.



Dobbs does not require that conclusion legally and the pro-life movement has always been about the wellbeing of the unborn child – not geography. https://t.co/WloOJ0ImaW — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 8, 2024

Conservative attorney Jenna Ellis, a member of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign’s legal team (who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting false statements in writing in an effort to overturn the results of the presidential election), responded to Trump’s video.

So weak.



Trump punts on the issue of pro-life and pledges to support whatever states decide, including blue states that will allow abortion until the moment of birth.



“Follow your heart” is a Hallmark card, not strong conservative principled policy.pic.twitter.com/rTj3bhj4pn — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 8, 2024

Ellis wrote: “So weak. Trump punts on the issue of pro-life and pledges to support whatever states decide, including blue states that will allow abortion until the moment of birth. ‘Follow your heart’ is a Hallmark card, not strong conservative principled policy.”

[Note: Trump has been on just about every side of the abortion issue. In 1999, he said he was “very pro choice.” In 2011, he said “I am pro life.” In 2016, he said there should be ‘Some form of punishment’ for women who seek abortions.’ In 2018, he advocated for a 20-week national abortion ban. In January 2023, he blamed abortion for the midterm GOP losses.]