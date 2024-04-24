Trump Says Abortion Laws “Really Working Out Well For People”

During an interview with an ABC News affiliate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the presumptive GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump spoke about his role in “terminating Roe v. Wade.”

Note: While in the White House, Trump nominated three conservative Supreme Court Justices (Brett Kavanaugh, Neil M. Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett), who ruled in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade (Dobbs v. Jackson, 2022). Roe v. Wade (1973) ruled that the Constitution of the United States generally protected a right to have an abortion.

Trump said of the post Dobbs v. Jackson abortion restrictions put in place: “When you look at it, what’s happening, all over the country now, states are voting. Ohio just voted. And all different by the way.”

Trump: We terminated Roe v. Wade. It’s really working out well for people. And they’re very, very happy pic.twitter.com/6xH6SzhLUE — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 23, 2024

[Note: Ohio voters have since voted to enshrine abortion rights into its state constitution, following in the footsteps of Kansas and Kentucky. Before Arizona residents can vote on enshrining abortion rights into its state constitution in November, a 1864 near-total abortion ban may take effect on June 8.]

Trump said this approach to letting the states take care of the abortion issue is “tailor made,” claiming: “It’s really working out well for people and they’re very very happy.”

In the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, where Trump spoke with ABC and where there are 2.8 million women of reproductive age (15-49), abortion is currently banned at 24 weeks and later. According to the most recent Franklin & Marshall College poll results, pro-choice Democratic incumbent Joe Biden has a “narrow lead over Trump at 42% compared to 40%” in the state.

Note: Franklin and Marshall College’s Center for Opinion Research also released data that shows “abortion rights likely gave Democrats an advantage in the Pennsylvania 2023 municipal election.”