Trump Asks Fast Food Workers, “Everyone Getting Rich?”

Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is campaigning in Atlanta, Georgia, where cameras followed him into a Chick-fil-A to meet a group of workers lined up behind the counter to greet him. Trump addressed them as “a group of good looking people, wow.”

Trump ordered 30 milkshakes and “some chicken.” He asked the workers, “Is business good? You’re making a lot of money? Everyone getting rich, right?”

Donald Trump at Chick-Fil-A:



“It’s the Lord’s Chicken” 🤣



pic.twitter.com/toXFOe9eiX — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 10, 2024

[Note: At Chick-fil-A in Georgia, according to data from ZipRecruiter, “the majority of salaries within the Chick-fil-A jobs category currently range between $12.85 to $18.32” with an average of about $16. Georgia has the lowest mandated minimum wage rate in the country ($5.15 per hour). However, the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act, when applied, means that most employees must earn a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.]

After ordering the milkshakes, Trump was interviewed in the restaurant where he says “It’s a great franchise. The owner is a great man who’s a member of one of my clubs.”

Note: Billionaire brothers Dan and Bubba Cathy and billionaire sister Trudy Cathy White own Chick-fil-A, which was founded by their father S. Truett Cathy, a devout Southern Baptist, in 1967. The company’s official statement of corporate purpose says that the business exists “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.”

Trump added that the company does “very well and is closed on Sunday,” and when it was suggested that Chick-Fil-A “is the Lord’s chicken,” Trump agreed and repeated, “It’s the Lord’s chicken, you’re right.”