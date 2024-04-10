MAGA Congresswoman Pushes Death Penalty for Sex Abusers

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is preparing to introduce two bills to increase the punishment for sex offenders and rapists. One would increase the federal minimum for rape to 30 years and the other, the ‘No Repeat Child Sex Offenders Act,’ would raise the federal minimum for sexual abusers of children to the death penalty or life in prison.

Luna’s one-and-a-half-page No Repeat Child Sex Offenders Act proposes to replace the language that an offender be “imprisoned not more than 10 years” with “punished by death or imprisoned for life.” She said: “I have the firm belief, which I think many of my colleagues also hold, that you can’t rehabilitate a predator.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is slated to introduce a bill this week that would raise the federal minimum for sexual abusers of children to the death penalty or life in prisonhttps://t.co/jUmxr8hNdz — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) April 9, 2024

Fellow female MAGA celebrities are praising Luna’s push for stricter legislation.

Conservative political commentator Kimberly Klacik replied “Queen” and Missouri Secretary of State candidate Valentina Gomez praised Luna by writing: “I fully support this! Those that commit crimes against children should get the maximum punishment. Protect children at all times.” Gomez added, with signature MAGA hyperbole: “Anyone who opposes this bill is a clear pedophile.”

According to 2021 data from the U.S. Sentencing Commission there are approximately 750,000 sexual abuse offenders registered in the U.S. Of those, 93.6% were men; 56% were White; 16.1% were Black, 12.1% were Native American, 11.8% were Hispanic. 63.8% had little or no prior criminal history. Average age: 38.

NOTE: The commission reports that “99.5% of sexual abuse offenders were sentenced to prison; their average sentence was 211 months.” The top five districts in the U.S. for sexual abuse offenders are in Texas, Florida, Arizona, South Dakota, and Illinois.