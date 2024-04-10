Congressman Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Mike Johnson Played You Again”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed Articles of Impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on November 9, 2023. The House impeached Mayorkas on its second try on February 13, 2024 — on the grounds that the Secretary’s alleged dereliction of duty had caused a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border which warranted urgent attention and which could only be fixed by his removal.

This week Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, against whom Greene recently filed a motion to vacate, was due to finally send those Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, where Mayorkas could face a trial.

The House passed my impeachment articles against Secretary Mayorkas for his blatant violation of America’s border security laws.



Chuck Schumer must follow due process and hold a trial in the Senate!! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 9, 2024

Yet that looks like it will not happen, with AP reporting that: “Speaker Mike Johnson will delay sending the House’s articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate this week as previously planned after Republican senators requested more time Tuesday to build support for holding a full trial.”

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) mocked Greene for the delay and for her reliance on Johnson — whom she is simultaneously attacking — to help her get her Mayorkas impeachment to the Senate for a trial.

“Mmmm you impeached the guy on Feb. 13,” Swalwell wrote. “Yet you still haven’t sent the articles to the Senate? Sounds like it wasn’t as urgent as you claimed…And didn’t you promise you’d finally send the articles this week? Damn, @SpeakerJohnson has played you again.”