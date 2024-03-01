Marine Combat Pilot Slams Mike Flynn, “Better Off Moving to Iran”

Trump’s former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, a retired United States Army lieutenant general, is the co-founder of the ReAwaken American Tour, which is described by NPR as “part conservative Christian revival, part QAnon expo and part political rally.”

At a recent event, on stage, Flynn told the audience: “So if we’re going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion, and one nation under God, and one religion under God.”

[Note: The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”]

Flynn would be better off moving to Iran, North Korea or Saudi Arabia. Those are the places that allow only one religion. https://t.co/4k6noafmFQ — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) March 1, 2024

Former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot Amy McGrath, (who flew 89 combat missions against al-Qaeda and the Taliban) responded to Flynn’s rant by writing: “Flynn would be better off moving to Iran, North Korea or Saudi Arabia. Those are the places that allow only one religion.”

Note: According to the U.S. Department of State’s 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom, the law in Iran “prohibits Muslim citizens from changing or renouncing their religious beliefs” and its “constitution defines the country as an Islamic republic and specifies Twelver Ja’afari Shia Islam as the official state religion.”

The report also notes that in Iran: “The penal code provides for hudud punishments (those mandated by sharia), including amputation, flogging, and stoning. It specifies the death penalty for proselytizing and attempts by non-Muslims to convert Muslims as well as for moharebeh (“enmity against God”) and sabb al-nabi (“insulting the Prophet or Islam”).”