MAGA Congressman Accused of “Getting Some Yuks” After Bridge Collapse

On Tuesday, the Francis Scott Key Bridge which spanned the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed after a 95,000 gross ton container ship struck one of its support pillars. Six construction workers who were working on the bridge at the time of collapse are missing and presumed dead.

Note: The pilot of the 984-foot long ship did “everything that he could have done” to slow the ship and keep it from drifting toward the bridge, Clay Diamond, executive director and general counsel of the American Pilots Association, told CNN.

U.S. Representative Mike Collins (R-GA), the owner of a trucking company and has a seat on the House’s Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, asked his constituents on X: “Baltimore obviously won’t rename the new bridge after Francis Scott Key again. So, any guesses on the new name?” (Collins likely refers to the fact that Key — who penned the lyrics for “The Star-Spangled Banner” — was a slave owner.)

Co-founder of Students for Trump, Ryan Fournier, replied: “George Floyd Fentanyl Memorial Bridge.”

A sitting Congressman and the chairman of Students for Trump getting some yuks in on the bridge collapse while 6 workers are presumed dead in the chilly waters below. pic.twitter.com/mhFKa0NAXs — Jim Lokay (@LokayFOX5) March 26, 2024

FOX 5 News correspondent Jim Lokay in Washington, D.C. circulated the exchange and wrote: “A sitting Congressman and the chairman of Students for Trump getting some yuks in on the bridge collapse while 6 workers are presumed dead in the chilly waters below.”

Note: In March 2023, Collins demanded the resignation of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for his handling of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and for, according to Collins, continuously putting “the wokes before the folks.”