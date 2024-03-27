Lara Trump Poses With Gays for Trump Co-Founder at RNC HQ, Says “Exciting Things to Come!”

While NBC News announced that it has severed its deal with its new hire, former Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel, after public outrage from its on-camera talent including Lawrence O’Donnell, Rachel Maddow and Craig Todd, the current RNC co-chair, Lara Trump, shared her own news.

Trump, the daughter-in-law of presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump and wife of Eric Trump, shared a photo of herself sitting on a counter at RNC headquarters with Scott Presler and captioned it: “Great to have Scott Presler at GOP HQ today! Both of our organizations share these [sic] same goal: WINNING!! Exciting things to come!”

Great to have @ScottPresler at @GOP HQ today! Both of our organizations share these same goal: WINNING!! Exciting things to come! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yq8FqONWHW — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 26, 2024

Conservative political activist Scott Presler co-founded the LGBTQ coalition Gays for Trump and was director of a group critical of Islam that organized “March Against Sharia” protests, which are listed on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hate Watch list.

Presler currently runs Early Vote Action, a nonprofit organization that aims to “organize & mobilize Republicans to vote early.”

Shortly after becoming RNC co-chair, Lara Trump said she wanted to hire Presler for RNC’s “legal ballot harvesting” division, but last week a RNC spokesperson said he will not become an employee of the RNC as he “remains focused on his nonprofit.”

This is the best thing ever! Working together to ensure our win in November! — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) March 26, 2024

Presler replied to Lara Trump’s post: “Oh my goodness. It was nice meeting you. Thank you so much for your time — truly. It meant the world to be heard. Let’s come together as a family & save the country we love.”