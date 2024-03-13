Ken Buck Presidential Run “Possibility” Says U.S. Congresswoman

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) summarized the past few days in Congress including the House passing a bill which could ban the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok’s use in the U.S., former Special Counsel Robert Hur‘s testimony regarding his report on President Biden, and the expedited resignation of her colleague Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO).

So much has gone on in the last couple of days…



1) kids are getting an up close & personal lesson on civics as they’ve lobbied for TikTok.



2) Ken “knuck” if you Buck is at it again! He’s decided to throw the ✌🏾 next week putting Boebert at a disadvantage & shrinking the… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 13, 2024

On X, Crockett wrote: “Ken ‘knuck’ if you Buck is at it again! He’s decided to throw the next week putting Boebert at a disadvantage & shrinking the fragile republican house majority, even more! This announcement just happened to take place on the same day that his judiciary chairman, Jim Jordan, who doesn’t have a bar card, decided to disrespect former prosecutor Buck in committee.”

[Related: Lauren Boebert Pledges “I’m Not Resigning and Giving Up”]

Crockett added: “The one thing that no one is discussing that I think is a possibility is a no labels run from him. He said on CNN, people don’t like either candidate and he wants better candidates… that’s not really an explanation to leave early unless you’ve been courted by no labels.”

Buck told CNN: “I am going to find the right organization to join and I’m going to start working on that issue. We have to have better candidates up and down the ballot.”

Buck also told CNN: “It is the worst year of the nine years and three months that I’ve been in Congress and having talked to former members, it’s the worst year in 40, 50 years to be in Congress.”

GOP Rep. Ken Buck: “This place just keeps going downhill…Mike Johnson's ability to talk me into staying here, is going to be as successful as his ability of talking to me into unconstitutional impeachments.” pic.twitter.com/8T4g8fV8il — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 12, 2024

[Note: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said she will not resign from her current district to run in the Special Election to temporarily fill Buck’s seat. Instead, she will continue to campaign in her new district (District 4), to vie for a full two-year term.]