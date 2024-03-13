James Comer Mocked by Congressman, “May Need Cognitive Test”

Former special counsel Robert Hur appeared before Congress to defend and answer questions regarding his investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. Republicans are voicing opposition to Hur’s report because it did not led to charges against Biden and Democrats are arguing against the report questioning of Biden’s memory and describing him a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

As seen in the video clip below, when Rep. James Comer (R-KY) had the opportunity to ask Hur questions, he asked “Ms. Remus was president Biden’s former White House counsel, correct?”

Hur took a moment and responded, “Uh, she was, uh, President Obama’s former White House counsel.” Comer responded, “I’m sorry, President Obama’s White House counsel.”

[Note: Dana Remus was deputy counsel for ethics during the Obama administration, during the period being discussed by Comer and Hur. She also served as White House counsel for Biden from January 2021 to July 2022, and was general counsel for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.]

Nothing came out of today’s Robert Hur testimony other than that James Comer may need to submit to a cognitive test. pic.twitter.com/Otty5JE2Zr — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) March 12, 2024

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who has been fighting against Comer’s impeachment inquiry into Biden, responded to Comer’s gaffe by sharing the video.

Moskowitz added the comical theme song from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and added a video of Trump at a podium pointing to his head and saying, “It’s called like, up here, and it’s called memory and it’s called other things.”

Moskowitz captioned the video: “Nothing came out of today’s Robert Hur testimony other than that James Comer may need to submit to a cognitive test.”

Moskowitz also shared the video below in response to Comer’s claim that Trump kept classified documents “in just one locked room.” Moskowitz captioned it: “I spy with my little eye, more than one…”