Kari Lake Trolls Hillary Clinton For Endorsing “Her Perfect Patsy”

The Arizona senatorial race for incumbent Senator Kyrsten Sinema‘s seat is expected to be among the most hotly contested in the country, reflecting the Grand Canyon state’s status as a major swing state in the 2024 election. (The Democrat-turned-Independent Sinema is not running for re-election.)

Democratic U.S. Representative and U.S. Marines veteran Ruben Gallego is running against the Donald Trump-endorsed former TV journalist Kari Lake, a MAGA acolyte who continues to deny the results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election which she lost against Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs.

Crooked @HillaryClinton doesn't get to tell Arizonans what type of leadership we deserve



She hates everything we stand for



She’s found the perfect patsy for her greed & graft in @RubenGallego



I’m not for sale. I’m going to DC to work for you



— Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 22, 2024

The former Democratic presidential candidate, Secretary of State, and U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton has endorsed Gallego. Yesterday Clinton wrote on X: “Arizonans deserve a fighter like Ruben Gallego in the Senate—someone who will deliver for hardworking families, defend abortion rights, and work towards building a better future for us all.”

Lake swiftly responded to Clinton’s remarks, writing: “Crooked Hillary Clinton doesn’t get to tell Arizonans what type of leadership we deserve She hates everything we stand for She’s found the perfect patsy for her greed & graft in Ruben Gallego I’m not for sale. I’m going to DC to work for you.”

Clinton, Gallego and Democratic candidates up and down the ballot are hammering the message that if enough Republicans get elected in November, they will push through a a national abortion ban.

As Clinton wrote after posting her Gallego endorsement: “A vote for Trump is a vote for a national abortion ban.” Clinton blames Trump for the fall of Roe v. Wade “and the destruction of reproductive freedom in this country” — and it’s one accusation against Trump that the former President doesn’t dispute.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 21, 2024

In January, Trump — who appointed three conservative Supreme Court justices during his administration — boasted at a rally: “If it weren’t for me, with Roe v. Wade, you wouldn’t even be talking about this stuff.” He added, “For 54 years they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated, and I did it and I’m proud to have done it.”

Kari Lake will say anything to get elected but her actions are clear.



— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 2, 2024

Kari Lake, who in 2022 called abortion “the ultimate sin” and vowed to “enact anti-abortion legislation,” has toned down her stance so far during her senatorial campaign. She said earlier this month that she opposes a federal abortion ban and doesn’t support a near-total ban in the state.

Lake’s opponent, Gallego, responded saying: “Kari Lake will say anything to get elected but her actions are clear.”