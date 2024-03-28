Former DHS Chief of Staff Says Trump “Wanted to Wiretap Staff”

During an interview on MSNBC, national security expert Miles Taylor, former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief of staff in the Trump administration, said a second Trump administration would “implement loyalty tests. And that’s not speculation.”

[NOTE: Project 2025, a conservative transition plan for a potential second Trump administration being organized by the right-wing Heritage Foundation, clearly declares its aim to use “properly vetted and trained personnel to implement” the “right conservative policy recommendations.”]

Taylor added that during Trump’s term in the Oval Office, “Donald Trump wanted to wiretap staff while I was in the administration because he was worried they weren’t loyal enough. It was something that he said to John Kelly, and John Kelly shot down the idea because he knew that this would patently be illegal for Trump to try to find a way to wiretap his staff.”

Taylor was first recruited into the department by former DHS Secretary and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, serving as his senior advisor. In 2020, Taylor admitted to being the “Anonymous” writer of the controversial 2018 op-ed in The New York Times, ‘I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.’

Taylor is the author of the book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from Trump’s Revenge. Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele wrote of the book: “Miles reaches into the darker corners of a once proud Republican Party to expose its extremism and embrace of MAGA.”

Note: Since leaving the White House in December 2018, Kelly, too, has been harshly critical of Trump, calling for his removal following the January 2021 Capitol attack. Kelly said of Trump’s re-election efforts: “What’s going on in the country that a single person thinks this guy would still be a good president when he’s said the things he’s said and done the things he’s done? It’s beyond my comprehension he has the support he has.”