Chris Christie Starts Attacking Democrat, “I Must”

Since suspending his 2024 GOP presidential campaign in December, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has been promoting his newly released book What Would Reagan Do? Life Lessons from the Last Great President. After spending most of his campaign attacking frontrunner Donald Trump, Christie has yet to publicly endorse a candidate.

[Note: At the first GOP debate, where frontrunner Donald Trump refused to appear, Christie said he would not follow GOP protocol and pledge to endorse Trump if he was convicted of a crime and became the party’s nominee. Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson also said he wouldn’t endorse Trump if convicted.]

You can’t change a party by yourself. When six of the eight people running for president said they’d support Donald Trump even if he were a convicted felon, it tells voters his conduct is okay.



Too many love their title more than they love their country. pic.twitter.com/Mv2AB2S1ZO — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) February 8, 2024

Today started aiming to the left again — speaking out not against Trump or Nikki Haley but against Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Christie’s successor, who is serving his second term.

Christie, who also served two terms as governor, wrote on X: “While there have been many times I have been tempted to respond to the inaccuracies on this page over the last seven years, I have tried to observe the tradition of not commenting on my successor’s performance.”

While there have been many times I have been tempted to respond to the inaccuracies on this page over the last seven years, I have tried to observe the tradition of not commenting on my successor’s performance. This post is so inaccurate that I must. https://t.co/HedjuOHF03 — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) March 4, 2024

Christie added, “This post is so inaccurate that I must,” and posted a three-part thread responding to Murphy’s claim that under Christie’s leadership, “The prior administration underfunded public education by nearly $9 billion, shortchanging students and causing property taxes to spike.”

Christie refutes Murphy’s assertion that property taxes spiked under his watch, claiming they rose far less than they had in the years before he took office and also claiming that Murphy’s spending surpassses his. (Murphy had not claimed otherwise.)