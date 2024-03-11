Ann Coulter Gets “Feisty” With MAGA Congressman, “I’m Right!”

Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter has been longtime critic of former President Donald Trump, especially for not keeping his promise to build “a beautiful, gorgeous, big wall” along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In the final weeks of his presidency, on two separate occasions, Trump said he was “completing the wall, like I said I would” and that it is “almost finished.”

Note: Approximately 654 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border had fencing in place prior to Trump’s presidency in 2017. According to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in January 2021, only 80 miles of new barriers had been built where there were none before during the Trump administration.

Coulter continues to criticize Trump regarding the wall on her podcast, Unsafe. She posed two questions to her guest, MAGA Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY): “Did president Trump have constitutional authority to build the wall? Or did he need congress?”

My feisty debate with @RepThomasMassie, the smartest, most articulate proponent of libertarianism, on immigration and drugs.https://t.co/IZe57WJ2W2 https://t.co/zYZsM5kPa0 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 10, 2024

[Note: In 2019, Trump declared a national emergency on the border to divert funds from the Department of Defense after Congress refused to give the president access to more money for the wall. Trump had asked Congress for an additional $5 billion; Massie was one of 13 Republicans who rejected Trump’s national emergency declaration and said: “If we violate the Constitution to build a wall, then the wall protects nothing.”]

While promoting their conversation as a “feisty” debate and Massie as “the smartest, most articulate proponent of libertarianism, on immigration and drugs,” Coulter claims she won the debate, writing: “I’m right!” (Coulter said as president, under the Constitution, Trump had the authority to appropriate money for the building of the wall.)

Note: Coulter endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who “kissed the ring” of Donald Trump after suspending his presidential campaign in January and endorsed the presumptive GOP nominee.