Senator, 80, Warns Billionaire: Don’t “Bully Me”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a $2 billion “public-private partnership” with Monumental Sports & Entertainment to create a 9-million-square-foot entertainment district in the City of Alexandria at Potomac Yard, which would include an arena for both the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards.

[Note: Billionaire Ted Leonsis is the majority owner of Monumental, which owns both professional sports teams.]

On Monday, State Senator Louise Lucas (D-VA), who is also chair of the Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, stonewalled Youngkin’s proposed bill and said there were potential conflicts of interest. “I will not allow a billionaire to build his company’s wealth on the taxpayer dime, and use the executive branch to enrich his friends.”

[Note: Youngkin was co-CEO of the private-equity firm The Carlyle Group before becoming Governor in 2022. Forbes refers to him as “one of the nation’s richest politicians” and estimates his net worth at $470 million.]

VIRGINIA Dems blocks the "GLENNDOME" stadium deal.



(Sound familiar, Tennesee? Reminder: the Titans deal passed)

Lucas said the bill wasn’t added to the docket because the Governor’s proposal “is not ready for prime time.” She has complained that the Governor “refuses to negotiate and simply believes this co-equal branch of government should rubber stamp the Glenn Dome.” [Lucas has nicknamed the proposed arena after the governor.]

“This is what happens when Executive Branch doesn’t operate in good faith and doesn’t have respect for the Legislative Branch,” said Lucas.

I said what I said.pic.twitter.com/WtN5ID2CR8 — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 19, 2024

Yesterday on X, Lucas issued a warning: “The last thing anybody should ever try to do is bully me. I was a teenage mother who broke the gender barrier with a physical job at the shipyard. At 80 years old I will kick their a** and make sure everyone is watching. Not calling any names YET but you know who you are.”