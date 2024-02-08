MAGA Senate Candidate Amplifies F-Bomb Video, “I Can’t Take It No More”

Former TV anchor Kari Lake, who has yet to concede that she lost the 2022 gubernatorial election to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (D), is running for U.S. Senate. The MAGA loyalist is running against Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) for the seat of incumbent Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who has yet to announce if she’s running for re-election.

When not bashing Gallego and Sinema on social media, Lake often complains about mainstream media and its alleged left-leaning tilt.

When fellow MAGA supporter, former TV star and stand-up comedian Roseanne Barr aired her grievances against the ABC daytime talk show The View — in a video laden with so many expletives not all of them were censored — Lake amplified the angry profane video and wrote:

“Anyone else want to see my friend Roseanne on The View? I never watch that trash, but I’d clear my schedule to tune into that episode. What do you guys think?”

In the video, Barr yells into the camera: “People are so f$%&-ing stupid. I can’t take it no more and there’s no drugs to help me.” She complains, “Whoopi Goldberg is getting paid to do this, having this old age nervous breakdown… but she’s getting paid to lie.” Barr says she can “do The View” without script writers and talk “off the top of my head. F&*% you, Hollywood.”

Barr replied to Lake’s post: “Let’s do our own called ‘The right view’ together!,” to which Lake replied, “Yes! I’m in!”

Note: Barr has been feuding with Goldberg for years. In 2018, after being fired from her ABC sitcom Roseanne, Barr “retweeted a Photoshopped image of Goldberg wearing a shirt depicting violence against President Donald Trump” and asked ABC “this is okay with you?”

Goldberg responded on The View, looking into the camera and addressing Barr: “Just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you. Do you understand? Don’t do that! There are times when, yeah, you’ve got to suck it up because you stepped in doo.”

In 2023, Goldberg guest starred as a music teacher on the ABC sitcom The Connors (formerly Roseanne), long after Barr was exiled from the show.