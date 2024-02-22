Liz Cheney Shouts “Cover-Up” After Disturbing Conservative Allegation

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is amplifying a story featured in the Daily Beast titled, ‘New Matt Schlapp Subpoenas Target Doc Shredding at CPAC.’ Schlapp is the Chairman of the powerful American Conservative Union, which organizes the hghly influential Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

In sharing the story, Cheney writes: “Years ago, ⁦@CPAC⁩ was actually principled and actually conservative. Now the C seems to stand for Creep. And maybe Cover-Up.”

Years ago, ⁦@CPAC⁩ was actually principled and actually conservative. Now the C seems to stand for Creep. And maybe Cover-Up. https://t.co/7kbH1F6VCx — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 22, 2024

Cheney is responding to news of an alleged cover-up at CPAC’s headquarters, where documents were reportedly shredded after accusations were leveled at Schlapp.

The New Republic also reported on allegations that “an official at the Conservative Political Action Conference allegedly oversaw the mass shredding of documents just days after the organization’s chief Matt Schlapp was accused of sexual assault.”

Schlapp, who is married to Mercedes Schlapp, Trump’s former Director of Strategic Communications (2017-2019), has been accused of sexual assault by a male campaign staffer on former football star Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate campaign. Schlapp has denied the allegation.

Note: After working as a political aide in the George W. Bush administration, advising Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney, Schlapp was elected unanimously as chairman of the American Conservative Union in 2014.