James Comer Gives In To Democrat’s Demand — Half Way

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-KY) has released the transcript of the Committee’s recent interview with witness Tony Bobulinski in Comer’s tortuous Hunter Biden investigation.

Bobulinski, briefly a Hunter Biden business partner, claimed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was an “enabler” of Hunter’s foreign business deals and reaped financial rewards for his role — testimony that, if true, would provide Comer with ammunition to fire at his big game target, the President.

Democrats on the Oversight Committee also questioned Bobulinski in the interview, with Comer claiming the House Dems — including Dan Goldman (D-NY), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) — tried to intimidate his witness.

Refuting Comer’s insinuation, the Oversight Dems demanded that Comer “release the video” he took of the proceedings so the “American people can decide” if Bobulinski was being harassed — or questioned appropriately about statements that didn’t add up.

Releasing what he described as the “transcript of our transcribed interview with Tony Bobulinski,” Comer gave in to the Democrat demands — or he gave in half way, releasing a script but not the video that the Dems are still demanding.

“That’s a good start,” Rep. Goldman told Comer, asserting however that only the video would truly reveal “what partisan actors the witness and his Trump-funded attorney were.”

This is a good start.



Now release the video you took of the interview so that everyone can see what partisan actors the witness and his Trump-funded attorney were. https://t.co/yxWoNc7Cgh — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) February 16, 2024

[NOTE: The issue of Comer’s transparency with testimony and evidence has been paramount for Democrats, who accuse the Chair of cherry-picking statements from testimony and presenting them out of context to influence public opinion. That accusation — that Comer routinely manipulated evidence — was at the crux of Hunter Biden’s decision to defy a subpoena and request that his hearing take place in public, in front of the cameras, instead of behind closed doors. Comer rejected the request. Biden will now appear in private.]

Comer’s investigation took another hit this week when one of his key witnesses against Hunter Biden was indicted — specifically for lying in his testimony about Hunter Biden.

It’s hard to fathom what a spectacular failure this Comer/Jordan impeachment is.



Two “star witnesses” have now been indicted.



Every GOP witness confirmed that Joe Biden had no connection to Hunter’s business.



Comer and Jordan owe @POTUS and the American people an apology. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) February 16, 2024

Yahoo News reports: “The Department of Justice has charged a former FBI informant — whose claims Republicans used to bolster allegations of a corrupt bribery scheme involving Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma — with two counts of making false statements to federal authorities.” That informant’s name is Alexander Smirnov.