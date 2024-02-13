George Santos Rages At “Lunatic” Republican Candidate

New York’s 3rd Congressional District is voting today to elect a representative to fill the House of Representatives seat left vacant by Republican George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December 2023.

Santos’s predecessor, Democrat Tom Suozzi, is running to reclaim the seat against Republican Mazi Pilip. The 3rd District, the wealthiest in New York State, has traditionally voted for Democrats until Santos won the seat in 2022.

While New Yorkers head out into a snowstorm to cast their votes, Santos is headed to Ohio to persuade Republicans not to vote for Derek Myers, who is running as a “born again” conservative and “American First” Republican in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District.

When Myers wrote on X: “To make the news, often you must create news,” Santos went on a tirade against the congressional candidate.

Santos replied: “Like making random s*** up and wasting tax payer dollars investigating it… only to find out it was false? Sir you owe the tax payers a refund for your hoax! Drop out of the race while you have some dignity left, you [f-bomb expletive] lunatic!”

Santos also said of Myers: “This man accused me of sexually harassing him. It took months but it was proven to be false… to his own admission…. Now he wants to run for congress? I don’t think so.”

Myers is one of 12 Republicans running in the GOP Ohio 2nd Congressional District primary (March 19). Kim Georgeton, is another and she’s not a fan of Myers either. Georgeton amplified Santos’s posts about Myers today and added:

“I am THE ONLY #AmericaFirst candidate in #OH02 and will welcome anyone from Team #MAGA. Derek Myers is a radical left Democrat who is scared of America First Women in Congress.”

Above is Myers talking about Georgeton, whom he claims doesn’t live in the district. He also suggests that she might be transgender.