Ex-Trump Aide Signals “5-Alarm Fire” For GOP

After former President Donald Trump won the GOP South Carolina Primary on Saturday, many media outlets reported the win as a landslide as he collected 451,905 votes. Even centrist publication The Hill announced it was an “easy defeat.”

Other political pundits including Trump’s former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin, who concedes Trump is easily the biggest force in the GOP, is pointing with alarm to the fact that Trump’s one and only opponent, Nikki Haley, won nearly 40 percent of the Republican votes (298,674 votes).

[Note: Trump accrued 153,231 more votes than Haley. For perspective, the population of Charleston, South Carolina is 151,612.]

Griffin, now the conservative co-host on The View, writes: “Donald Trump is running as a former President with near universal Name ID and he’s losing as much as 40% of GOP *Primary* voters.” She warned: “That’s a 5-alarm fire for the GOP if they want to win in November.” She claims “Trump’s strength is massively overstated.” (It’s the same point Haley continues to make on the stump.)

There are simply more Americans who do NOT want Trump to be President than who do. And many who do not want him are Republicans. https://t.co/L0MPkvEvwu — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) February 26, 2024

Griffin added that even with his universal name recognition and the backing of the Republican National Committee, “There are simply more Americans who do NOT want Trump to be President than who do. And many who do not want him are Republicans.”