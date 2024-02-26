Hillary Clinton Claps Back at Lindsey Graham’s “BS” Attack

After backlash from the Alabama Supreme Court ruling last week which defined embryos as children and could criminalize IVF treatment, many Republicans were quick to voice their disapproval including former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly bragged about killing Roe v. Wade with his Supreme Court nominations.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton warned voters against the Republican agenda by writing: “They came for abortion first. Now it’s IVF and next it’ll be birth control. The extreme right won’t stop trying to exert government control over our most sacred personal decisions until we codify reproductive freedom as a human right.”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who introduced a bill in 2022 to create a federal ban on abortions at 15 weeks, replied to Clinton: “The last thing Republicans will do is shut down fertility clinics and limit access to legal birth control.” He added, “Hillary Clinton, your latest attacks are BS and they are not going to work.”

Reid: Republicans have introduced bills to make the Alabama Supreme Court ruling apply nationwide. 125 House Republicans, including Mike Johnson, sponsored the Life At Conception Act that states 'the term human being includes all stages of life.' It has no exception for IVF pic.twitter.com/RCHhIJ1s1q — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 24, 2024

Clinton clapped back at Graham: “Notice Sen. Graham’s phrasing here: ‘legal birth control.’ On abortion rights, Republicans spent years whittling away legality and access until Trump’s MAGA Supreme Court majority blew the whole house down. They think we’re going to trust them now?”