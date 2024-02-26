Biden Claims Trump “Just Admitted” He’s Rooting Against America

President Joe Biden dropped a reaction video to GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump’s town hall interview concerning the bipartisan Senate border deal. Why was Trump against it? he was asked. Trump said the border deal “made it much better for the opposing side.”

Biden offered his thoughts on who that “opposing side” is — that is, who stood to benefit from the border deal’s execution. “You know who the opposing side is?” Biden asks. “In this case, it’s America. Donald Trump roots against America every chance he gets.” (Political operatives recognize Trump’s “opposing side” specifically to be Biden, not America, and say that Trump helped kill the deal to preserve an election issue — the border — on which Biden is vulnerable.)

They showed me the clip of Donald Trump admitting he sabotaged the bipartisan deal to secure the border.



He’s actively rooting against America every chance he gets. pic.twitter.com/lI6CzyIy7P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 25, 2024

Biden’s claim that Trump roots against America — “he just admitted it,” Biden says — is not new. Running against Trump in 2020, Biden accused Trump of “rooting for chaos and violence” in America.

In January 2024, the Biden team lambasted Trump when the former president said he “hopes” an economic crash, which he considered a foregone conclusion, would occur in the “next 12 months.”

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, put out a statement saying: “In his relentless pursuit of power and retribution, Donald Trump is rooting for a reality where millions of Americans lose their jobs and live with the crushing anxiety of figuring out how to afford basic needs.”

In 2023, Biden also ripped the former President for mocking and rooting against the “woke” U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team for its World Cup loss, singling out its LGBTQ activist star Megan Rapinoe for special derogation.

Trump wrote then: “Many of our players were openly hostile to America — No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”