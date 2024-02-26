Pro-Trump Fox News Star Applauded For Making “Tough, Direct Call”

Fox News star Mark Levin, the pro-Trump host of the weekend show Life, Liberty & Levin, recently commented on the state of Ukraine. He reports on X: “Russia is gaining on Ukraine, which is running out of certain crucial weaponry and having to pull back from areas it had controlled, and faces losing the war Russia started.”

Levin adds that Ukraine’s relatively small economy can’t support the production of weaponry required to sustain a fight against Russia and cautions that “NATO countries border Ukraine. And if Putin moves on any of them, then what? He has said in the past that he is eyeing Poland, Romania, and the Balkan states.” Levin calls the status quo a “grave situation.”

Good for Mark. This isn't the kind of tough, direct call we're used to hearing from him. But it's helpful anytime conservatives with a big following ask the right questions and make the right arguments. I hope he finds his voice on this. The West can defeat Putin – and needs to. https://t.co/U3PEBs7hmM — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) February 20, 2024

Levin’s position on Ukraine is being met with opposition by MAGA’s ‘America First’ faithful in the comments, where a representational take reads: “We’ve already wasted too much money over there, and we’ve got bigger problems here.”

But conservative NBC commentator Stephen Hayes applauded the Levin for voicing his opinion, which runs contrary to the general MAGA consensus — led by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) — to stop sending additional aid to Ukraine.

Hayes replied to Levin’s commentary on Ukraine: “Good for Mark. This isn’t the kind of tough, direct call we’re used to hearing from him. But it’s helpful anytime conservatives with a big following ask the right questions and make the right arguments. I hope he finds his voice on this. The West can defeat Putin – and needs to.”