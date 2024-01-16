U.S. Senator Gets Trolled For Trump Endorsement, ‘This Is Not Going To End Well’

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for President of the United States in 2016, officially announced that he’s endorsing Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Rubio wrote on X: “When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regimes in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us.”

In response to Rubio’s endorsement of Trump, ‘Republicans Against Trump’ are recirculating a CNN video — with a dig caption asking “Is this you?” — of Rubio (while he was running for President against Trump in 2016) clarifying that he didn’t call Trump a “third world dictator” but a “third world strong man.”

Rubio said then of Trump: “He’s running for President, so no matter what he won’t be a dictator, unless our republic completely crumbles, which I don’t anticipate it will.”

Is this you? pic.twitter.com/32Ny5Reae0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 14, 2024

Rubio elaborated and said then-candidate Trump (like many dictators in South America) claimed he will single-handed turn the country around “without regard whether it’s legal or not” even though the President of the United States is “constrained by the Constitution.”

Rubio stated: “No matter what happens in this election, for years to come, there are many people on the right, in the media, and voters at large are going to have to explain and justify how they fell into this trap of supporting Donald Trump because this is not going to end well.”