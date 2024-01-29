U.S. Congresswoman Rages at Governor Thanking Abortion Providers “For Their Service”

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker (D) visited Chicago Abortion Fund last week and thanked the abortion provider for its service to the community.

Pritzker wrote on X: “If you’re an abortion provider in Illinois, know that our nation is grateful for your service. Our state’s a safe haven for those seeking care thanks to champions like Chicago Abortion Fund and others I met today. Your work has never been more essential for those across the US.”

[Note: Six months after being sworn in as Governor in 2019, Pritzker signed into law the Reproductive Health Act, which repealed the Illinois Abortion Law of 1975, which penalized doctors for performing the procedure.]

This is sick. We do not “thank” abortionists for their service like they are active duty military. https://t.co/MSpcrjNMQ1 — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) January 23, 2024

Conservative Congresswoman Mary Miller, who represents Illinois’s 15th Congressional District and is a member of the Freedom Caucus (and mother of seven children and grandmother of 20), raged against Pritzker and his applause for the Chicago Abortion Fund. She replied on X: “This is sick. We do not ‘thank’ abortionists for their service like they are active duty military.”

Note: In June 2022, the day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Miller spoke at a rally with Donald Trump and called the decision a “historic victory for white life.” Later that day, her spokesman said that Miller had misread her notes and meant to say “right to life.”

51 years ago today, Roe v. Wade gave women the freedom to control their own reproductive health and futures.



We're reminded on this date now of the setback we face in the battle for the right to choose.



Illinois is fighting back like hell. pic.twitter.com/GY9RCSw3vy — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 22, 2024

In November 2023, Pritzker launched the national nonprofit advocacy group, Think Big America, which promotes ballot measures that would codify abortion rights in red states including Nevada, Ohio and Arizona. Pritzker is reportedly adding “a new flush of cash” personally. (He is an heir to the Hyatt hotel chain fortune.)