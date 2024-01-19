News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Trump’s “Alter Ego” Peter Navarro Curses At WSJ Columnist

by in Daily Edition | January 19, 2024

Peter Navarro, photo: White House under the Donald Trump administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Peter Navarro, former Assistant to the President and Director of the White House National Trade Council during the Trump administration (2017-2021), who was indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress and convicted on both counts, will be sentenced on Thursday, January 25. He faces up to a year in jail and a fine of $100,000 for each count.

[Note: Navarro refused to comply with subpoenas to produce material and testimony for the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.]

When The Wall Street Journal published William McGurn’s column, ‘The Contempt of Hunter Biden,’ which compared Navarro’s (and Steve Bannon’s) refusals to comply with subpoenas to a similar refusal by Hunter Biden, Navarro responded: “Unlike the president’s son, I was a senior White House adviser who received an unlawful congressional subpoena.”

Navarro added: “My appearing before Congress would have violated a 50-year-old DOJ policy providing for absolute testimonial immunity of alter egos of president such as myself.”

Navarro emphasized his disapproval of the WSJ editorial by calling McGurn, former chief speechwriter for President George W. Bush (2006-2008), an “a*%*ole.”

Navarro wrote on X: “A*%*ole wrote a WSJ column calling to put me in prison. Wiki says a speechwriter for Rupert Murdoch and worked for RINO network Fox News AND started off with George Bush and Dick Cheney. Remember: These are the same a*%*oles that want Trump in prison.”

Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports that the Department of Justice “is seeking 6 months in prison for Peter NAVARRO for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee. He cites the DOJ court memo regarding Navarro (see below): “He cloaked his bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt behind baseless, unfounded invocations of executive privilege and immunity.”