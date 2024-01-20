Trump Slams Nikki Haley: “She’s Not Smart Enough”

GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has taken the gloves off in New Hampshire when it comes to his nearest rival there, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Trump had been largely ignoring Haley while slamming sinking GOP hopeful Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden with his version of left-right combinations.

But Haley appears to have growing support in the Granite State and she has also become more combative, daring to challenge Trump on his record — “he added $8 trillion to the deficit” — while risking the ire of the MAGA faithful.

Trump’s response has been to say how closely he has observed Haley — “I know her very well” — and to portray her as feckless, weak and unintelligent. In the video segment below, Trump says Haley is “a woman that is not capable of doing this job.”

Trump says Nikki Haley is not smart enough to deal with Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong Un. He adds they are “very fine people” pic.twitter.com/G7U45gOIh4 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2024

Trump says further of Haley: “She’s not tough enough, she’s not smart enough, and she wasn’t respected enough. She cannot do this job. She’s not going to be able to deal with President Xi. She’s not going to be able do deal with Putin and Kim Jong Un, and all of the people, the very fine people, that you have to deal with.”