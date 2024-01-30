Trump Critic Warns “Rigged” Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory “Isn’t a Joke”

Mega pop star Taylor Swift congratulated her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, on the field on live TV after he and his team advanced to the Super Bowl on Sunday. The morning after, Charly Arnolt declared on Fox News, “We have had enough of Taylor Swift.” (Arnolt has company among Republicans, some of whom have accused Swift of “witchcraft.”)

Arnolt warned viewers: “One-fifth of Taylor Swift fans said they would back whichever candidate that she endorses.”

Fox News is devoting a segment to attacking Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Bold strategy, Cotton! pic.twitter.com/RaUtjf6R2Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2024

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s now campaigning for Donald Trump‘s re-election, chimed in on the Democratic power couple and spun this conspiracy theory: “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 29, 2024

Democratic political strategist Joe Trippi, who knows how presidential and national politics work (he was campaign manager of Howard Dean‘s 2004 presidential bid and Jerry Brown‘s successful bid for Governor of California), threw his own conspiracy theory out on X today.

Has anyone asked Trump if the Super Bowl is being rigged to stop him from winning in 2024? Seems important to get him on the record on this ridiculous conspiracy before it becomes one of his big lies. — Joe Trippi (@JoeTrippi) January 30, 2024

Trippi saw fit to emphasize that he’s not being funny. “This isn’t a joke,” he says, implying that MAGA could get plenty of mileage out of the “rigged” Super Bowl rumor, further damaging institutional trust.