Trump Continues to Defy Cease and Desist Warning in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump often played the popular Village People songs ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man’ at the end of his rallies while campaigning for his re-election in 2020.

Based on the video below taken at a Trump rally in Clinton, Iowa on Saturday (circulated by Trump’s 2024 presidential election political advisor Dan Scavino, Jr.), the Trump campaign continues to use the ‘Y.M.C.A.’ song at rallies even after receiving a cease and desist warning letter from the iconic 1970s disco band.

The manager of the Village People, Karen Willis (wife of lead singer and songwriter Victor Willis), sent a cease and desist letter to Trump and his personal attorney Joe Tacopina in May 2023.

Regarding the cease and desist letter sent by Willis (who signed the letter Karen Willis, J.D.), Tacopina was quoted in May by TMZ saying that “I will only deal with the attorney of the Village People if they have one, not the wife of one of the members.” He added that the band “should be thankful that Trump allowed them to get their name back in the press. I haven’t heard their name in decades. Glad to hear they are still around.”

The Village People lead singer sent Trump a cease and desist over a performance of "Macho Man" at Mar-a-Lago: pic.twitter.com/meHYWMOjgf — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) May 15, 2023

Note: Tacopina is representing Trump in his New York criminal case on charges of allegedly falsifying business records involving porn star Stormy Daniels (trial set for March 25, 2024), and in a civil case in which Trump was found liable for defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll.