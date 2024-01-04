Sean Hannity’s Trump Claim Resurfaces After Millions In “Corrupt Nations” Payments

Talking with a caller about Hunter Biden in 2023, Fox News star Sean Hannity made a statement that is boiling up on social media after new revelations from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee about the business dealings of former President Donald Trump.

The Oversight Committee, chaired by James Comer (R-KY), has been engaged in a long investigation of President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and other Biden family members to the chagrin of House Dems on the Committee like ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who shared the recent findings that Trump took in at least “$7.8 million from foreign entities in 20 countries.”

BREAKING: RM @RepRaskin and @OversightDems released a report showing former President Trump pocketed at least $7.8 million from 20 foreign states while in office, violating the Constitution and selling out U.S. foreign policy. https://t.co/30xhZIfONE — Oversight Committee Democrats (@OversightDems) January 4, 2024

“I cannot, for the life of me, imagine,” says Hannity in the segment, “what the media and how the country and the left in this country would be reacting if Donald Trump and the Trump Organization or the Trump family were making tens of millions of dollars from our top geopolitical foes like China and Russia. I can’t imagine the left in this country not going insane.”

The Committee’s findings assert that Trump received money from “China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Malaysia, through his businesses” and futhermore offer the caveat that this “staggering figure reflects payments to just four of the more than 500 entities Trump owned while he was in office.”

Stating that the funds were received “in violation of the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause,” the report characterizes the various sources making “millions of dollars in payments” to Trump during his presidency as “some of the most corrupt nations on earth.”

I can tell you. Trump’s supporters will love it and a small portion of the media and public will be miffed about it for a couple hours before going back to obsessing about President Biden’s age with everyone else. — Michaleen (@michaleen) January 4, 2024

Commenters recirculating Hannity’s comments are hoping to expose what they see as hypocrisy in the treatment of Trump vs. Biden. But most in the comments aren’t hopeful the information will dent Trump’s popularity.