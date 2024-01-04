Do Trump Voters Care About Trump’s Multiple Jeffrey Epstein Photos?

Trump voters have proven again and again that they don’t care about the things Democrats think they’ll care about. Nothing drives the point home quite like the fact that Trump has been able to turn 91 criminal charges against him — including an alleged plot to disenfranchise voters and overturn the 2020 election — to his political advantage, using those charges to cement his position as the GOP frontrunner for president in 2024.

Another well-known example is how the twice-divorced Trump, who has said exactly where he likes to grab women and who does not regulary attend church services, has galvanized the support of ultra conservative Christian evangelicals — support that goes beyond Trump’s fulfilled pledge to deliver anti-abortion justices to the Supreme Court.

Trump hung out with Epstein for 15 years.



President Biden didn't hang out with Epstein.



That's all you need to know. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 4, 2024

Despite this durable Trump fealty among a sizeable segment of the electorate, Trump loyalty occasionally has shown some minor fissures, with recent polls showing that fewer voters would vote for a “convicted” Trump. (In another head scratcher for Democrats, a large portion of Trump’s loyalists say they will vote for Trump for President even if he is in prison in November, convicted by a jury of his peers.)

Yet with this week’s release by a judge of a previously sealed list of associates of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who killed himself in a New York jail in 2019, Trump voters have another aspect of their political candidate to consider — or consider again.

It’s believed that even those — evangelicals among them — willing to look askance at insurrection attempts can get cold feet when it comes to supporting a figure who was regularly involved with an accused sex trafficker like Epstein. Or so Democrats would like to think.

One person appears in more pictures with Jeffrey Epstein than any person on the planet. His name is Donald Trump. 67 pictures over 25 years — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 2, 2024

There is notably nothing in the newly released documents that indicates former President Trump — or former President Bill Clinton, who also associated with Epstein — was guilty of any crimes associated with Epstein’s operation. But as one Biden supporter writes, drawing a line between choices: “I’m voting for the presidential candidate who’s not seen in photos and videos with Jeff Epstein.”