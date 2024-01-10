Melania Trump Receives Condolences From MAGA Celebs, Including Those Pardoned

Former First Lady Melania Trump announced on Tuesday that her mother, Amalija Knavs, 76, has died. Writing on X, Mrs. Trump described her mother as “a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity” and “entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law.”

The former President wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!! Melania’s great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky.”

Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law.

Outspoken MAGA loyalists are showering Mrs. Trump with condolences including Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk (“My deepest condolences to you and the entire family”), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake (“It was such a pleasure to meet her and see in her eyes how much she loved and adored you. And what an incredible daughter you have been.”)

Mrs. Trump also received condolences from two MAGA men who received presidential pardons from Mr. Trump in 2020. Former NYPD commissioner Bernard B. Kerik sent his “Thoughts and prayers to you and the family” on X. And former Trump National Security Advisor Michael T. Flynn, pardoned by then-President Trump after twice pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador, added prayer hands to Mrs. Trump’s encomium.

Melania Trump was born Melanija Knavs in Novo Mesto, Yugoslavia, now part of present-day Slovenia, on April 26, 1970. Her mother reportedly worked as a patternmaker at a children’s clothing manufacturer, which is where in her childhood years Melania reportedly first started her career as a fashion model.