Matt Gaetz Goes “Beast Mode” For Trump

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is in New Hampshire campaigning for Donald Trump. Or as Trump’s campaign manager, Jason Miller, reports with the photo below: “Matt Gaetz is going Beast Mode for President Trump in New Hampshire.”

Gaetz is in the Granite State with his wife, Ginger Gaetz, who shared the video below of her husband broadcasting live on Fox News from Trump Headquarters in Manchester with MAGA loyalists cheering him on.

Mrs. Gaetz chose a remix of the Elvis Presley song ‘A Little Less Conversation’ for the video clip.

Trump HQ in Manchester is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jjmk8JuflX — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) January 21, 2024

Congressman Gaetz is also celebrating the suspension of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘s presidential campaign.

DeSantis has endorsed Trump even though he admits “I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump such as on the coronavirus pandemic…but Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden.”

Gaetz replied to DeSantis’s campaign suspension announcement: “Welcome Home, Ron! It’s great to have America’s Governor back onside.”

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



– Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

Note: Republicans, Independents and undeclared voters in New Hampshire can vote in the GOP primary on Tuesday, January 23.