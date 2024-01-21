Nikki Haley “Signing Political Death Certificate” Says Trump Secretary

Conservative media outlet Breitbart is touting an exclusive interview with Karoline Leavitt, a national spokesperson for Donald Trump‘s 2024 GOP presidential campaign, after the former President won the Iowa Caucus. Breitbart is promoting the interview on social media with one word: “Savage.”

During the interview, which was broadcast on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM on January 20, Leavitt said “after absolutely demolishing both Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley” in Iowa, Trump will be in New Hampshire “every single night between now and election night.”

Addressing the fact that Republicans, Independents and undeclared voters in New Hampshire can vote in the GOP primary on Tuesday, January 23, Leavitt revealed: “We know there are more than 5000 of them who switched their party registration in order to infiltrate the Republican primary, and Nikki Haley is targeting them to get them to vote.”

While campaigning in the Granite State this weekend, and touting the endorsement of U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) — whom former the South Carolina Governor Haley first appointed to the Senate in 2013 — Leavitt predicts that the momentum Trump gained in Iowa — and which she expects to continue in New Hampshire — will carry Trump through to South Carolina.

Leavitt said: “And so if Nikki Haley really wants to lose two states in a row in Iowa and New Hampshire and then continue on with her embarrassing Democrat-funded campaign, she will be signing her own political death certificate in her own home state of South Carolina.”

The 2024 South Carolina Republican presidential primary will be held on February 24.