GOP Senator Shamed For Trump Jet Video, “Beyond Disappointed”

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), who dropped out of the 2024 GOP Republican Presidential Primary in November, announced that he’s endorsed the frontrunner Donald Trump and is traveling to New Hampshire to help campaign for the former President and against former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Backstory: While governor, Nikki Haley appointed then-Congressman Scott to the U.S. Senate in 2013 to replace retiring Senator Jim DeMint, making Scott the first African American U.S. senator from South Carolina.

On choosing Scott, Haley said, “It is important to me, as a minority female, that Congressman Scott earned this seat, he earned this seat for the person that he is. He earned this seat with the results he has shown.”

Several Republicans are chastising Scott for his decision, its timing, and the delivery. Kimberly A. Rice, New Hampshire Co-Chair of the Nikki Haley for President campaign replied: “I’m beyond disappointed in you.”

The X account of Republicans Against Trump replied to Scott’s announcement — which featured a video of the Senator standing in front of Trump’s jet — with this comment: “Shame on you.”

Political commentator Greta Van Susteren of the conservative news outlet Newsmax didn’t forget how Scott got to where he is today, writing on X: “I am surprised that Tim Scott is endorsing Trump NOW and NOT AFTER South Carolina primary-consider this, Sen Scott is IN the Senate because THEN Gov Nikki Haley appointed him to empty seat…fair weather friend? He could have waited to endorse Trump as a courtesy.”