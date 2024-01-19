U.S. Congressman Demands Comer Release Secret Transcripts, “Stop Lying”

Democrats have long contended that the most powerful weapon wielded by Congressman James Comer, Chair of the GOP-led House Oversight Committee, is innuendo. Even some on the far right, including the MAGA Whisperer Steve Bannon, have chastised Comer for his ineffectiveness in pursuit of what he has characterized as the “Biden crime family.”

[After one particularly egregious TV performance by the Congressman, Bannon said of Comer: “You’re not serious.”]

Comer’s strategy so far has been to claim he has evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the President, or alternately that he has seen up close the smoke that will lead to a fire once he gets access to all the materials.

Yet what he has produced — as Bannon suggested — is uncorroborated attacks and fatuous TV appearances that seem to enrage both MAGA and Biden supporters in equal measure — the former because Comer still hasn’t dropped anything substantial on Joe Biden, and the latter because this has not stopped Comer from promising that the Biden crimes are there, only hidden.

Another thing that remains controversially hidden are transcripts of interviews conducted by the Oversight Committee as it investigates Biden. Rather than release the full transcripts, Comer often releases instead summaries of testimony, floating truncated and, Democrats say, dubious interpretations of what was said.

[NOTE: When Comer released the full transcript of Biden associate Devon Archer’s Oversight Committee testimony, some found it contradicted Comer’s spin on it. The potential for the Committee to spin testimony given behind closed doors was the key element in Hunter Biden’s recent request to give his testimony to the Committee in public.]

Comer’s latest info drop is an accusation that Hunter Biden attorney Kevin Morris loaned the President’s troubled son millions of dollars to fulfill his tax obligations, with Comer asserting that the loan enabled Morris to buy access to Joe Biden.

🚨BREAKING 🚨



Today, Kevin Morris, a Hollywood lawyer and Democrat donor, came in for a transcribed interview.



🧵Here were the key takeaways 👇 pic.twitter.com/GjVXcnP4HW — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 18, 2024

U.S. Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY), who made a point of witnessing the entire Archer testimony, slammed Comer’s latest attempt to alchemize criminality from Morris’s testimony, which the Oversight Committee characterized but did not share.

Responding to what he sees as Comer’s and the Committee’s continual use of implication by innuendo, Goldman wrote: “Stop lying and release the transcripts.”

Fact check:



-All loans are written agreements.



-Morris expects to be repaid; if not, there is balloon payment in 2025.



-He never asked for or received anything from POTUS.



-He went to WH 3x via Hunter — only said hello to POTUS.



Stop lying and #ReleaseAllTheTranscripts https://t.co/p7VVDz99fq — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) January 18, 2024

Morris himself, in a quote published by CNN, said: “Here’s what they do: They bring up something totally innocuous and legal, get nowhere with it, and they run to the cameras and make spooky noises. What they do has an elementary school quality to it.”